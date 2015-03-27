FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia yet to decide on Exxon taxes - minister
#Market News
March 27, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

Russia yet to decide on Exxon taxes - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday Moscow was yet to decide on taxation levels for U.S. oil and gas major ExxonMobil.

The Kommersant daily reported last week that Exxon had asked the Russian government to reimburse taxes worth “several billion roubles” it says it overpaid on the Sakhalin-1 project in the Russian Far East.

Moscow’s decision will depend on the Russian Finance Ministry, Novak told reporters in Moscow.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, Writing by Polina Devitt, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

