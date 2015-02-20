FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russian fertiliser firms ready to cut domestic prices further - regulator
#Basic Materials
February 20, 2015

UPDATE 1-Russian fertiliser firms ready to cut domestic prices further - regulator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, quotes, context)

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russian fertiliser producers are willing to cut prices by up to 33 percent for domestic customers, Russian news agencies reported on Friday, citing Igor Artemyev, head of the country’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service.

Artemyev’s comments came after Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said that Russia did not plan to impose an export tax on fertilisers.

There had been concerns that large exporters would be hit by state efforts to cool domestic prices for crop nutrients.

“If earlier they were talking about a cut of 10-15 percent, then now companies have stated the possibility of giving a cut of up to 33 percent,” Interfax quoted Artemyev as saying.

The anti-monopoly service and Agriculture Ministry have lobbied for a tax on fertiliser exports to try to help the farming sector after the rouble slump boosted exports and inflated domestic prices.

Any tax move could hit the world’s top potash producer Uralkali and fertiliser firms Phosagro, Acron, Eurochem and Uralchem. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
