MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday domestic farmers would be able to buy fertilisers from local producers with a discount of 20-30 percent to the export price, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia’s fertiliser sector includes the world’s top potash producer Uralkali and fertiliser firms Phosagro , Acron, Eurochem and Uralchem. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)