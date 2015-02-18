Russian transportation group FESCO warns of risk of bond default

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russian transportation group FESCO said on Wednesday that there is a risk the company may default on its rouble bonds and Eurobonds due to deteriorating conditions in the container market and limited access to foreign financing.

FESCO, one of the leading privately-owned transportation and logistics companies in Russia, has five billion roubles ($80.82 million) worth of outstanding bonds, maturing in 2016.

The company also has two outstanding Eurobonds, worth $550 million and due in 2018 and $325 million maturing in 2020.

“With expected decline in financial performance reflecting the negative trend in the container market, as well as poor access to financial markets, there is a risk of default to the holders of rouble bonds, which in turn will mean cross-default to the holders of Eurobonds,” the company said in a presentation posted on its website. ($1 = 61.8670 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)