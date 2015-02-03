Russian finance ministry to auction 10 bln roubles of treasury bonds on Wednesday

MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it would auction 10 billion roubles’ ($150 million) worth of OFZ treasury bonds on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that it was auctioning bonds from a new series, with a maturity date in December 2017.

The ministry has been forced to cancel most of its bond auctions in recent months due to unfavourable market conditions. ($1 = 66.7920 roubles) (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)