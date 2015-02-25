Russian FinMin sells 10 bln roubles of OFZ bonds, avg yield 13.5 pct - Reuters data

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian FinMin sells 10 bln roubles of OFZ bonds, avg yield 13.5 pct
February 25, 2015

Russian FinMin sells 10 bln roubles of OFZ bonds, avg yield 13.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry sold 10 billion roubles of OFZ treasury bonds at auction on Wednesday at an average yield of 13.5 percent, all of the bonds on offer, Reuters data showed.

The ministry sold bonds maturing in January 2020 .

The ministry has seen better demand at its weekly treasury bond auctions recently after being forced to cancel many auctions last year due to market turbulence linked to sanctions over Ukraine. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Yelena Orekhova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

