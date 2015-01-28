FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russian FinMin places 2.5 bln roubles of OFZ treasury bonds
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian FinMin places 2.5 bln roubles of OFZ treasury bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds table, context)

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Russian Finance Ministry sold 2.5 billion roubles ($37 million) of OFZ treasury bonds at auction on Wednesday at an average yield of 12.99 percent, out of the 5 billion roubles on offer, Reuters data showed.

The ministry has been forced to cancel many of its bond auctions in recent months due to unfavourable market conditions linked to Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and turmoil on financial markets tied to a collapse in the rouble.

The bonds sold on Wednesday are maturing in December 2017 and were from a new series.

Following are details of the auction, from Reuters data:

Maturity date 27/12/17 Issue volume 5 bln rbls Issue allotted 2.51 bln rbls Cut-off price 92.20 pct of par Average price 95.96 pct of par Average yield 12.99 pct

$1 = 67.3540 roubles Reporting by Yelena Orekhova and Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.