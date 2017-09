MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Russian Finance Ministry sold 7.34 billion roubles ($111 million) of OFZ treasury bonds at auction on Wednesday at an average yield of 13.89 percent, out of the 10 billion roubles on offer, Reuters data showed. ($1 = 66.0850 roubles) (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)