Russia to add new countries to its food import ban - RIA

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia plans to add new countries to its Western food import ban, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich.

Russia, which banned most Western food imports last August, plans to add countries that have supported European Union’s sanctions against Russia, Dvorkovich added. The EU imposed sanctions against Russia’s role in the Ukraine crisis in 2014.

Dvorkovich also added that he expected Russia to export between 25 million and 27 million tonnes of grain in 2015/16 marketing year. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Bush)