FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia to add new countries to its food import ban - RIA
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 11, 2015 / 2:04 PM / 2 years ago

Russia to add new countries to its food import ban - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia plans to add new countries to its Western food import ban, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich.

Russia, which banned most Western food imports last August, plans to add countries that have supported European Union’s sanctions against Russia, Dvorkovich added. The EU imposed sanctions against Russia’s role in the Ukraine crisis in 2014.

Dvorkovich also added that he expected Russia to export between 25 million and 27 million tonnes of grain in 2015/16 marketing year. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.