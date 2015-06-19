FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schlumberger CEO to discuss Eurasia's deal with Putin - Interfax
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

Schlumberger CEO to discuss Eurasia's deal with Putin - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard plans to discuss buying stake in Eurasia Drilling during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov was quoted as saying by Interfax.

In March, Schlumberger said it planned to buy a 45.65 percent stake in oilfield services company Eurasia for about $1.7 billion. But the deadline for the deal had to be extended after queries from Russian regulators. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya,; writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.