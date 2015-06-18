Russian Gazprom's 2015 dividends may be higher than in 2014 -CFO

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 18 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom is hoping dividends for 2015 will be higher than last year, Chief Financial Officer Andrei Kruglov said on Thursday.

He told reporters at an economic forum in St Petersburg that the company’s investment programme in 2015 was seen at around 1 trillion roubles ($18.6 billion).

He also added that Gazprom might borrow on the Russian market this year, but gave no details. ($1 = 53.7950 roubles) (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)