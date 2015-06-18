Russian economy minister says may revise 2015 industrial output f'cast

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s Economy Ministry may revise its forecast for this year’s industrial output after data for May came in worse than expected, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Thursday.

“For now it’s difficult to make any conclusions, for now we keep (the forecast), but I cannot rule out a revision,” Ulyukayev told journalists on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The Economy Ministry envisages a decline in industrial output this year of 1.3 percent. According to recent data from the Federal Statistics Service, output was down 5.5 percent in May in annual terms. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)