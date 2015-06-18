Russia's VTB says Mechel has agreed to debt restructuring terms

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank by assets, VTB, said on Thursday that heavily indebted miner Mechel has agreed to the bank’s terms for refinancing its debt.

VTB’s first deputy chairman, Yuri Solovyov, told journalists on the sidelines of the annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia’s second city that Mechel was slowly repaying its debts. Mechel declined comment.