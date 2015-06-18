Russia increasing reserves will not hurt inflation aim - Nabiullina

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s aim of increasing its foreign exchange reserves will not damage its aim of bringing down inflation, Russia’s central bank governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday, adding that she thought their level could be raised by 25 percent over three to seven years.

Speaking at an economic forum in Russia’s second city of St Petersburg, Nabiullina said she was concerned by excessive rouble volatility but that the bank was not targeting a particular exchange rate.

She added that lowering inflation would help spur growth, but at the moment inflation expectations were rather high and therefore the key rate had to kept high in relation to future inflation. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alexander Winning)