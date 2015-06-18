Second tranche from Russian fund for Yamal LNG moved to Q3-minister

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s Novatek-led Yamal LNG project is expected to get a second tranche from the state’s National Wealth Fund in the third quarter, Russian Deputy Economy Minister Nikolai Podguzov told reporters on Thursday.

Novatek has won approval from the government to receive a total of 150 billion roubles ($2.8 billion) for its Yamal LNG project. It will be split on two equal tranches and the second tranche had been expected to come in the second quarter.

Yamal LNG needs a total investment of $27 billion, with the bulk expected to come from Chinese banks. ($1 = 53.5900 roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)