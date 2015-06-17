FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia not entering arms race with West - Kremlin aide
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

Russia not entering arms race with West - Kremlin aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - Russia is not entering an arms race with the West as this would hurt the economy, President Vladimir Putin’s main foreign policy adviser said on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters on an economic conference later this week in St Petersburg, Yuri Ushakov said Putin would meet Greece’s prime minister on Friday to discuss the planned Turkish Stream gas pipeline and other issues.

Ushakov said Putin would also meet the Saudi defence minister to discuss bilateral cooperation, including on energy, as well as the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, with whom he would discuss Iran’s nuclear programme. Putin will also meet the chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell, he said. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Katya Golubkova, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Elizabeth piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.