Russia not entering arms race with West - Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - Russia is not entering an arms race with the West as this would hurt the economy, President Vladimir Putin’s main foreign policy adviser said on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters on an economic conference later this week in St Petersburg, Yuri Ushakov said Putin would meet Greece’s prime minister on Friday to discuss the planned Turkish Stream gas pipeline and other issues.

Ushakov said Putin would also meet the Saudi defence minister to discuss bilateral cooperation, including on energy, as well as the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, with whom he would discuss Iran’s nuclear programme. Putin will also meet the chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell, he said. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Katya Golubkova, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Elizabeth piper)