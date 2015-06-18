Gazprom, Shell agree to expand Sakhalin-2 project

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 18 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom and Royal Dutch Shell have signed an agreement to expand the Sakhalin-2 LNG project.

Officials from both companies signed the agreement at an economic forum in Russia’s second city of St Petersburg on Thursday.

The Sakhalin-2 project, Russia’s sole LNG plant, has a current annual capacity of around 10 million tonnes. The third line would add another 5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas a year. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)