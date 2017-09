ST PETERSBURG, June 18 (Reuters) - Russian Railways and Siemens have signed a 40-year contract worth 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion) on servicing trains in Russia, Russian Railways’ Chief Executive Vladimir Yakunin said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8774 euros) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Alexander Winning)