Russia's VTB says hopes to break even in 2015 if c.bank keeps cutting rates
#Financials
June 19, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's VTB says hopes to break even in 2015 if c.bank keeps cutting rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank, VTB, hopes to break even in 2015 if the central bank keeps lowering its key interest rate as the bank expects, VTB’s chief financial officer said on Friday.

VTB’s Herbert Moos also told Reuters in an interview at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum that he saw the bank’s 2015 cost of risk at around 300 basis points.

Moos added that he saw loan demand picking up in second half of year. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

