Russia to spend $7.9 bln from wealth fund on infrastructure projects-minister

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy minister said on Tuesday the government planned to spend 525 billion roubles ($7.9 billion) from the state’s National Wealth Fund to support infrastructure projects including one to produce liquefied natural gas, Yamal LNG.

The money from the fund will not be used for state anti-crisis spending programme, the minister, Alexei Ulyukayev, told reporters after President Vladimir Putin met officials at a residence outside Moscow. ($1 = 66.3800 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Timothy Heritage)