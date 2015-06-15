FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's GAZ will not receive state guarantees - RIA
June 15, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's GAZ will not receive state guarantees - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - Russian truck maker GAZ will not receive state guarantees, trade minister Denis Manturov was quoted as saying on Monday, with banks instead restructuring loans and cutting rates.

“A different decision was taken - there will be no guarantees but banks themselves have cut rates and ensured restructuring without state guarantees,” he was quoted as saying by RIA news agency. “Banks have taken a decision to ensure debt restructure without state guarantees.”

Earlier this month, Manturov said GAZ would soon receive state guarantees worth 16 billion roubles ($293 million). ($1 = 54.5310 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Susan Thomas)

