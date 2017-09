MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom said on Thursday it would build a liquefied natural gas plant with an annual capacity of up to 15 million tonnes on the Baltic Sea.

Gazprom, the world’s biggest conventional gas producer, said in a statement the plant would be built near the port of Ust-Luga. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)