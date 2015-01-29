FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Gazprom says falling oil prices to hit business
January 29, 2015

Russia's Gazprom says falling oil prices to hit business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Further falls in oil prices may hurt Russian gas producer Gazprom’s business, including its ability to finance planned investments, the company said.

Global oil prices have fallen around 60 percent since last June and will lower what Gazprom can charge for gas. Gas prices usually lag oil in six to nine months.

Gazprom said in a statement that its net profit for nine months ending in September stood at 556.3 billion roubles ($8.13 billion), down 35 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

