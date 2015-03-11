FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Gazprom Neft eyes help from National Wealth Fund
March 11, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Gazprom Neft eyes help from National Wealth Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom, may apply to receive money from the National Wealth Fund to develop some upstream projects, the company’s head said on Wednesday.

Alexander Dyukov said money from the fund could be required to develop the Kuyumba field in eastern Siberia and the Messoyakha field in the Yamal-Nenets region. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)

