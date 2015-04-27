Russia's Gazprom Neft says no plans to ask for aid from rainy-day state fund

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, April 27 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom, has no plans to ask for money from the National Wealth Fund, the company’s head said on Monday.

Alexander Dyukov told reporters in Russia’s second city of St. Petersburg that Gazprom Neft had not and did not plan to ask for support from the National Wealth Fund.

Last month, Dyukov said the company may apply to receive money to develop some upstream projects. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alexander Winning)