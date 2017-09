MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s gross domestic product fell by 2.3 percent year-on-year in February compared with a 1.5-percent decline in January, the Economy Ministry said in a report on its website on Friday.

Excluding seasonal factors, GDP declined by 0.5 percent compared with 1.1 percent in January, it added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jason Bush)