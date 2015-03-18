Russia says no car company, other than GM, said it would leave the market - RIA news agency

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy ministry said on Wednesday no foreign auto company having an assembly plant in Russia, other than General Motors, has said it has plans to leave the market, RIA news agency reported.

The ministry also said it expects domestic car market to return to growth in 2016.

General Motors said earlier on Wednesday it would shut its Russian factory and wind down its Opel brand in the country to try to survive a deepening downturn in the auto market. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by David Evans)