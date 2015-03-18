FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says no car company, other than GM, said it would leave the market - RIA news agency
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
March 18, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says no car company, other than GM, said it would leave the market - RIA news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy ministry said on Wednesday no foreign auto company having an assembly plant in Russia, other than General Motors, has said it has plans to leave the market, RIA news agency reported.

The ministry also said it expects domestic car market to return to growth in 2016.

General Motors said earlier on Wednesday it would shut its Russian factory and wind down its Opel brand in the country to try to survive a deepening downturn in the auto market. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by David Evans)

