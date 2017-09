MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s anti-monopoly service has launched an investigation into Google following a request made by Russia’s biggest search site Yandex, Interfax news agency reported on Friday citing the regulator.

Yandex said on Wednesday it had asked the competition watchdog to investigate whether Google was abusing the dominance of its Android mobile operating system. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)