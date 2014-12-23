FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia sets limits on exporters' net forex assets
December 23, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Russia sets limits on exporters' net forex assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Russian government told large state exporting companies on Tuesday that by March 1 they must bring their net foreign exchange assets back to the levels of Oct. 1.

The government said in a statement on its website that the instructions had been given to gas firm Gazprom, oil firm Rosneft, diamond miners Alrosa and Kristall, and oil company Zarubezhneft.

“These public companies will be required to submit a weekly report to the Central Bank of Russia on the amount of their net foreign exchange assets,” the government said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by John Stonestreet)

