Egypt would not be affected by a Russian wheat export ban - GASC
December 24, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Egypt would not be affected by a Russian wheat export ban - GASC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, would not be affected by any Russian ban on wheat exports as it has alternative sources, a senior official at the state grains board, GASC, said on Wednesday.

“In the event that Russia issues an official decision, Egypt would not be affected by this as we have many alternative markets including Argentina, Germany, France, the United States and Kazakhstan,” Mamdouh Abdel Fattah was quoted as saying on Egypt’s state news agency.

Abdel Fattah said the Russian government had not officially notified GASC that it would be unable to supply wheat for January delivery as a result of export curbs. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

