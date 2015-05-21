FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF sees Russian economy shrinking by 3.4 pct in 2015
May 21, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

IMF sees Russian economy shrinking by 3.4 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund sees Russia’s economy contracting by 3.4 percent this year but expects a mild recovery in 2016, Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, the head of the fund’s mission to Russia, said on Thursday.

“GDP is expected to decline by 3.4 percent in 2015 driven by a contraction in domestic demand weighed down by falling real wages, higher cost of capital and weakened confidence,” he told a news conference.

“The authorities’ macroeconomic policies have helped stabilise the situation, but there remain significant uncertainties regarding oil prices and geopolitical risks,” the IMF said in a separate statement handed to journalists.

Ramirez Rigo was speaking at the end of an IMF mission trip to Moscow, where it discussed economic policy with the Russian government. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Gareth Jones)

