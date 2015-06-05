Russia's interventions on FX market compatible with inflation targeting - c.bank deputy

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank Deputy Governor Dmitry Tulin said on Friday interventions on the forex market were compatible with inflation targeting.

“Yes of course it’s compatible,” Tulin told a banking conference in Russia’s second city of St Petersburg. “Our interventions do not lead to uncontrolled changes in money supply and uncontrolled influence on the interest rates in the interbank market.” (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning, writing by Jack Stubbs,; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)