MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday the likelihood of Russia being downgraded to junk was “pretty high”, Interfax news agency reported.

Rating agency S&P said last month it expected to complete a review of Russia, which it already rates at just one notch above junk with a negative outlook, by mid-January. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Jason Bush)