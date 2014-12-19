FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin aide sees rouble liquidity deficit as a key problem
December 19, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

Kremlin aide sees rouble liquidity deficit as a key problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Kremlin’s top economic aide, Andrei Belousov, said on Friday Russia’s most acute problems are not over the rouble rate against the dollar but over a deficit of rouble liquidity.

Belousov said the government had a plan that was “more or less” ready for any economic scenario and that measures that had already been approved, including providing additional capital to banks, would soon reverse the fortunes of the rouble. The rouble has fallen about 45 percent against the dollar this year. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

