FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Lukoil enters offshore project in Cameroon
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Lukoil enters offshore project in Cameroon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Russian oil company Lukoil said on Tuesday it had closed a deal to develop the Etinde offshore block in the Gulf of Guinea off Cameroon.

Lukoil owns 30 percent in the project in West Africa, with the rest split between New Age Ltd (30 percent, operator), Bowleven Plc (20 percent) and Societe Nationale des Hydrocarbures of Cameroon (20 percent).

On Monday, Lukoil said the share Lukoil Overseas - its foreign unit - in the firm’s total oil production rose to 10 percent in 2014 from 4.4 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.