Russia's Lukoil may tour to test for new Eurobond in spring - Ifax
January 22, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Lukoil may tour to test for new Eurobond in spring - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s Lukoil plans to start a tour to test market interest for a possible new Eurobond issue in the spring, its Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov was quoted as saying on Thursday by Interfax news agency.

Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its role in the Ukraine crisis has made it all but impossible for many companies to raise financing on the global capital markets. Lukoil falls under U.S. and EU sanctions banning Western majors from helping Russian firms with technology for some types of exploration. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

