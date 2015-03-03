Russian oil output seen falling 800,000 bpd by end of 2016 - Lukoil's Fedun

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Russian oil output will decline by 800,000 barrels per day in the next two years as companies reduce drilling in Siberia because of low oil prices and sanctions, a top oil executive told Reuters.

Leonid Fedun, vice president and a major shareholder of Russia’s largest private oil company Lukoil, also said he expected refining in the country to drop by the same amount in the next few years due to recent tax changes.

“Everyone will reduce production because everyone is reducing drilling,” Fedun said.

The estimate is one of the most pessimistic yet by a Russian oil executive since the country was hit by Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and a steep drop in oil prices.

Fedun said Lukoil’s own production was likely to stay flat or decline in 2015 as the company was drilling fewer wells in Siberia.

The company will maintain its dividend, he said, even if oil prices fall to $40 per barrel because it was benefiting from lower capital expenditures due to a steep devaluation of the rouble. (Reporting by Dmitri Zhdannikov; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Alexander Winning)