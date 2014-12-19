FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian rouble firms in early trade after Siluanov comments
December 19, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

Russian rouble firms in early trade after Siluanov comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble strengthened in volatile trade early on Friday, supported by a slight uptick in oil prices and supportive comments from Finance Minister Anton Siluanov confirming his ministry had sold foreign currency.

At 0720 GMT, the rouble was around 0.7 percent stronger against the dollar at 61.04 and gained 0.5 percent to trade at 75.35 versus the euro.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

