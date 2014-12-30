FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian rouble strengthens sharply in early trade
December 30, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Russian rouble strengthens sharply in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble strengthened sharply in volatile trade early on Tuesday, reversing losses at market opening.

At 0716 GMT, the rouble was around 3 percent stronger against the dollar at 56.45 roubles per dollar and 1.5 percent stronger against the euro at 69.93 .

The central bank said on Tuesday that Russia’s Finance Ministry sold $80 million in forex market interventions on Dec. 26, part of co-ordinated government efforts to defend the currency.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)

