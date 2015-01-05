FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian rouble opens around 5 percent lower vs dollar
January 5, 2015

Russian rouble opens around 5 percent lower vs dollar

MOSCOW, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble opened about 5 percent lower against the dollar on Monday, dragged down by lower oil prices in volatile holiday trade.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble had recovered some of its losses to trade almost four percent weaker against the dollar at 58.10 roubles and 1.2 percent weaker against the euro at 69.50.

Oil prices, which have declined more than 50 percent from peaks in June last year, hit a 5-1/2-year low as global growth concerns fanned fears of a supply glut.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper)

