Russian rouble opens slightly higher vs dollar, then falls
#Credit Markets
January 6, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Russian rouble opens slightly higher vs dollar, then falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The rouble opened slightly higher against the dollar and then weakened on Tuesday after plunging more than 6 percent a day earlier, dragged lower by weaker oil prices.

At 0703 GMT, the rouble was down 0.3 percent against the dollar at 61.11 roubles and 0.2 percent weaker against the euro at 73.56.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
