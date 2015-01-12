FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian rouble opens more than 2 pct down against the dollar
#Financial Services and Real Estate
January 12, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Russian rouble opens more than 2 pct down against the dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened more than 2 percent lower against the dollar on Monday, dragged down by flagging oil prices.

At 0702 GMT, the rouble had recovered some of its losses to trade at 1.1 percent lower against the dollar at 62.31 roubles and 3 percent weaker against the euro at 74.41 .

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
