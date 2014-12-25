FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rouble strengthens in early trade
December 25, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Rouble strengthens in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble strengthened in early trade on Thursday, as exporters continued to sell foreign currency, but trading volumes were thin as many Western markets were closed for the Christmas Day holidays.

At 0724 GMT, the rouble was 1.8 percent stronger against the dollar at 52.45 and gained 1.9 percent to trade at 64.31 versus the euro. The rouble earlier hit its highest against the dollar since Dec. 4.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

