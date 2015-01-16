Russian rouble stronger at market opening

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed at market opening on Friday, supported by stable oil prices.

At 0706 GMT, the rouble was 0.4 percent stronger against the dollar at 65.04 and 0.1 percent firmer versus the euro at 75.79.

Brent futures edged higher, holding above $48 per barrel, lending support for the Russian currency. Oil is Russia’s chief export.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)