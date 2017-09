MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened in early trade on Monday, as oil prices steadied over $50 a barrel and provided support.

At 0711 GMT, the rouble was around 0.9 percent stronger against the dollar at 64.60 and gained 0.7 percent to 74.72 versus the euro. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)