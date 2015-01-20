Russian rouble edges higher in early trade

MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble edged higher at market opening on Tuesday, extending modest gains from the previous session despite declining global oil prices.

At 0706 GMT, the rouble was around 0.1 percent stronger against the dollar at 64.92 and gained 0.3 percent to trade at 75.20 versus the euro.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)