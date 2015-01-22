FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian rouble little changed vs dollar at market opening
#Financial Services and Real Estate
January 22, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Russian rouble little changed vs dollar at market opening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble was little changed against the U.S. dollar at market opening on Thursday, in line with global oil prices, which were holding steady at around $49 a barrel.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble was less than 0.1 percent stronger against the dollar at 65.28 on the Moscow Exchange.

Rouble volatility has eased somewhat in recent days after a stormy few weeks of trading in December, when the Russian currency repeatedly hit all-time lows against the dollar and euro amid panic on the currency market. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

