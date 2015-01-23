FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian rouble 1 pct stronger vs dollar at market opening
#Financial Services and Real Estate
January 23, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Russian rouble 1 pct stronger vs dollar at market opening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble strengthened by around 1 percent against the dollar at market opening on Friday and made gains against the euro, helped by a slight bounce in global oil prices.

At 0704 GMT, the rouble was around 1 percent stronger against the dollar at 63.46 and gained 1.6 percent to trade at 71.90 versus the euro.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

