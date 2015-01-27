FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian rouble rallies after sliding on S&P downgrade
January 27, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Russian rouble rallies after sliding on S&P downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble strengthened by over 1 percent against both the dollar and euro in early trade on Tuesday, bouncing back after taking a sharp hit late on Monday, when ratings agency S&P downgraded Russia’s sovereign credit rating to ‘junk’.

Russian shares, however, opened lower, since Russia’s stock market was closed when S&P made its announcement and therefore had not priced in the news.

At 0710 GMT, the rouble was around 1.5 percent stronger against the dollar at 67.75 and gained 1.3 percent to trade at 76.22 versus the euro.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

