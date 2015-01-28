FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian rouble edges lower at market opening
January 28, 2015

Russian rouble edges lower at market opening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble edged lower against the U.S. dollar and euro in the opening minutes of trading on Wednesday, as oil prices fell towards $49 a barrel.

At 0706 GMT, the rouble was around 0.3 percent weaker against the dollar at 67.01 and lost 0.3 percent to trade at 76.16 versus the euro.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

