Russian rouble edges lower at market opening

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble edged lower against the U.S. dollar and euro in the opening minutes of trading on Wednesday, as oil prices fell towards $49 a barrel.

At 0706 GMT, the rouble was around 0.3 percent weaker against the dollar at 67.01 and lost 0.3 percent to trade at 76.16 versus the euro.

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)